'Back to live': Denmark lifts all Covid curbs a day before Europe's biggest post-pandemic concert

As some of the countries still fight to contain the spread of Delta variant, Denmark has decided to let go of all Covid curbs and return to pre-pandemic times.

Denmark locals can now be seen enjoying outdoors without masks, people in offices are seen logging on without any worry of catching Covid and concerts are attracting thousands of people to come enjoy in pre-Covid style.

Vaccine passports, which were introduced in March 2021, were weeded out from the first day of September, except for in clubs. However, from Friday, the order of vaccine passports being compulsory for entry in clubs has also been retracted.'

WATCH |

"We are definitely at the forefront in Denmark as we have no restrictions, and we are now on the other side of the pandemic thanks to the vaccination rollout," Ulrik Orum-Petersen, a promoter at event organiser Live Nation, told news agency AFP.

This covid curb-free nation is readying itself to host Europe’s first sold-out concert in Copenhagen which will welcome at least 50,000 people.

Earlier, on September 04, Live Nation also hosted an open-air festival in Copenhagen which was attended by 15,000 people and was humorously named "Back to Live".

Experts believe Denmark has been able to lift all Covid curbs due to the country’s successful vaccine rollout. Nearly 73 per cent of the 5.8 million people have been fully vaccinated.