Sri Lanka extends COVID-19 lockdown till September 21

Sep 10, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On the account of rising COVID-19 cases, Sri Lanka's ongoing lockdown has been extended till September 21. The quarantine curfew will now be in force till 4 am on September 21. It has been imposed since August 20.
