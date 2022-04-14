'I went around and around': Boy, 4, put in laundry dryer by babysitter in Florida

A 35-year-old babysitter in Florida has been arrested over claims that she put a four-year-old baby in the laundry dryer and switched it on. She has been arrested on child abuse charges. The woman, who has been identified as Amber Chapman, was arrested by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

As quoted by several US media outlets, the boy told authorities that "Miss Chapman" had put him inside the machine and he "went around and around", ABC Local 10 News reported.

As per the media reports, the incident came to light when the child arrived at the emergency room of UF Health Leesburg Hospital on February 1.

As per reports by ClickOrlando, the four-year-old had "grape-sized" bruises on his head, face, back and abdomen. However, it's unclear whether the bruises were severe and how exactly he got them.

Media reports mentioned that he took the name of "Miss Amber" when doctors asked him about the injuries. The tot said told them "Miss Amber" had placed him in the dryer with towels.

The details were mentioned in the arrest affidavit as per US media reports.

It has been understood that officers arrested her last week after collecting sufficient evidence. However, she was later released on a $15,000 bond. She faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated child abuse.

