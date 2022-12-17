Baby June case: Indian-American mother arrested, charged

An Indian-American woman, accused of tossing her newborn into a Florida inlet in 2018, appeared in court on Friday on a first-degree murder charge. Arya Singh, 29, was arrested on Thursday in the death of her female infant who was named “Baby June” by the authorities, a report by the Associated Press said.

The newborn's body was floating in the seaside inlet in Florida on June 1, 2018, and it was found by an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter.

On Friday, a Palm Beach County judge ordered Arya Singh, held without bail during a brief hearing. Singh, who works as a security guard did not enter a plea at the hearing. Her next court date is on January 17.

Detective Brittany Christoffel, who was heading the case, said, "She (Arya Singh) said when the baby was born, she wasn't sure if the baby was alive or dead and that was that," a report by news agency ANI said.

The Baby June case was solved by the Palm Beach sheriff’s detectives using DNA collected from the father and Singh.

Detective Christoffel said the investigating team tracked down the father who submitted to the DNA test and told investigators about a woman he was dating at the time who told him that she was pregnant but took care of it. The father assumed it meant an abortion, Christoffel said.

The detective added that the investigators were able to grab covert DNA that belonged to Singh by picking up garbage she threw.

If convicted, Arya Singh faces life in prison or the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies)



