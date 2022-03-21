BA.2 sub-variant driving spurt in Covid numbers in Scotland

Scotland is witnessing a resurgent Covid pandemic as a total of 9,533 new cases have been reported in a day.

However, no new deaths were reported on Sunday.

According to local media, the number of people in hospitals with Coronavirus in Scotland has reached its highest total since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The figures released by the government show that 2,128 patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus on Sunday, a record high, with 31 severely ill in intensive care, the Daily Mirror reported.

Officials from the Scottish Government have warned the number may be even higher as register offices are generally closed at weekends.

Also read | Next Covid variant may be more dangerous than Omicron, say scientists

The country has been recording a spurt in infections as the government has eased the remaining Covid restrictions.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the quick-spreading BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has become the dominant strain of Coronavirus in Scotland.

She added that the legal requirement to wear face masks in certain public places will continue until at least the start of April after a surge in Covid cases.

Also read | Covid subvariant ‘Omicron BA.2’ as deadly as Delta, says expert. What makes it worrisome?

"Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in regulation for a further short period,” she said.

Scotland is not the only country witnessing a rise in cases. Cases of Omicron BA2 have been rising across the European Union (EU) as member nations were lifting restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)