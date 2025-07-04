/B-2 bomber vanishes? Where is US stealth bomber that hit Iran nuclear facilities - Here's the mystery

The US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which were on a mission to attack Iran's nuclear facilities last month, were supposed to return from there. However, one group of the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers has not returned to the base reportedly, raising mysteries about its whereabouts.

Two distinct groups of B-2 bombers were launched from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on June 21, according to an EurAsian Times report.

One formation flew eastward and directly targeted Iran’s fortified nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz. A second formation flew westward over the Pacific Ocean, reportedly as a decoy mission with a motive to create confusion in Iranian air defenses.

The strike team of the B-2s completed a non-stop 37-hour round mission and returned safely, but details about the decoy group remain insignificant.

Reportedly, at least one aircraft from that group was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii. The bomber reportedly touched down at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, which shares runways with Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu.

A video went viral, showing an aircraft, which further added to the mystery surrounding its condition. However, the US has not released any details on this so far.

Similar incidents

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. In April 2023, a B-2 made an emergency landing at Hickam, prompting the temporary grounding of the entire B-2 fleet after a separate crash in Missouri in 2022.

The aircraft remained in Hawaii back then, for weeks, and was then cleared later.

In another incident, a B-2 had to be transported to Northrop Grumman's facility in Palmdale, California as it was being repaired in 2021.

There are several things that make B-2 Spirit stealth bombers unique. Its unique shape allows for quiet, fast and fuel-efficient flight, which also makes it expensive.