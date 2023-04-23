Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on only land route between Armenia and disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Azerbaijan, on Sunday (April 22), set up a checkpoint on the only land route between Armenia and the contested Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. The move has since sparked outrage from its arch-rival Yerevan which has called it a "gross violation" of the 2020 ceasefire agreement. Azerbaijan set up the checkpoint after claims of border shootings by both Azeri and Armenian forces.

The checkpoint might cause an escalation in tensions between the two former Soviet Union countries which have fought two wars in 2020 and in the 1990s over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region in question is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, however, is home to predominantly ethnic Armenians.

The conflict in 2020 ended after a Russia-brokered ceasefire where Azerbaijan is required to guarantee safe passage on the Lachin corridor which is also patrolled by Moscow’s peacekeepers. However, Baku has argued that it had to establish the checkpoint on the road leading to Karabakh for what is seemingly suggested was Armenia’s use of the road to transport weapons.

War of words over the checkpoint

Azerbaijan said it built the checkpoint following “threats and provocations” from Armenia, which has since denied these claims.

Baku said that the checkpoint was established at 12:00 pm (local time) “to prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines,” adding that it will “be implemented in interaction with the Russian peacekeeping force.”

The foreign ministry, in a statement, also said, “Providing border security, as well as ensuring safe traffic on the road, is the prerogative of the government of Azerbaijan, and an essential prerequisite for national security, state sovereignty and the rule of law.”

Baku alleged that they recorded military convoys entering Azerbaijan’s territory for “construction of military infrastructure...at the point closest to the territory of Azerbaijan”.

Meanwhile, the Armenian foreign ministry, in response to these allegations, said that the claim was “far-fetched” and called the checkpoint at the Hakari bridge in the Lachin corridor a "gross violation" of the 2020 ceasefire agreement.

“We call on the Russian Federation to ultimately implement the trilateral statement,” said Armenia’s foreign ministry. This comes as Russia is in the midst of a conflict with Ukraine as well as a confrontation with the West.

Blaming each other for recent attacks

In recent months, several servicemen have been killed from both sides amid clashes. Armenia’s defence ministry said a soldier named Artyom Poghosyan was killed at around 0750 GMT when Azeri forces opened fire on an Armenian position in

On the other hand, Azerbaijan denied the attack and later said it was responding to enemy fire by Armenian soldiers fired on Azeri units at around 1110 GMT in the Lachin district. The claim has since been denied by Armenia.

(With inputs from agencies)





