Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire from October 10 noon

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh from noon October 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

The conclusion came after marathon talks between the two countries' top diplomats -- held on invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.. The talks were the first diplomatic contact between the enemies since fighting over the breakaway enclave erupted on September 27, killing hundreds of people.

"A ceasefire is announced from 12 hours 00 minutes on October 10 on humanitarian grounds," Lavrov said, reading out from a statement.

Armenia and Azerbaijan will now exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict between their forces.

Lavrov, who mediated the negotiations in Moscow, announced the ceasefire at 3 am(midnight GMT). He also said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to start talks on the settlement of the conflict.

Russia's top diplomat added that International Red Cross Committee would act as an intermediary in the humanitarian operation.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia begin substantive negotiations with the purpose of achieving a peaceful settlement as soon as possible," Lavrov told reporters, adding that such talks will be mediated by the Minsk Group of international negotiators.

The mountain enclave belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but broke away in a war as the Soviet Union collapsed and is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

The renewed fighting in the decades-old conflict has raised fears of a wider war drawing in Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia.

The clashes have also increased concern about the security of pipelines that carry Azeri oil and gas to Europe.

The fighting is the worst since a 1991-94 war that killed about 30,000 people and ended with a ceasefire that has been violated repeatedly.

Azerbaijan said on Friday that 31 Azeri civilians had been killed and 168 wounded since Sept. 27. It has not disclosed information about military casualties.

Nagorno-Karabakh said 376 of its military personnel and 22 civilians had been killed since the beginning of the conflict.

