/Axiom Mission 4 liftoff today, taking India’s Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS: Know all the details

Axiom Mission 4 is scheduled to launch today (June 25) by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SPACEX. The mission is the first Indian government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in four decades and the fourth commercial mission to the International Space Station. The crew is scheduled to start its flight at 2:31 a.m. EDT, launching towards the orbiting laboratory. It was previously scheduled to lift off on June 11, 2025, from Kennedy Space Centre, but was scrubbed due to a leak of liquid oxygen.

Here are the key details of Axiom Mission 4

What is Axiom Mission 4

Axiom Mission 4 is a planned private spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS). It will use SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, marking the maiden flight of the C213 Crew Dragon. It will dock at the International Space Station following approximately 28-hour journey in orbit.

Who is abroad?

The crew consists of Peggy Whitson, an Axiom employee, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation, and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, a European Space Agency project astronaut from Poland, and Tibor Kapu representing the Hungarian Space Office.

Why is it significant ?

The Axiom Mission 4 is crucial for India because it is the first time an Indian will be on the International Space Station, also the second time an Indian cosmonaut will be in orbit, after Rakesh Sharma with Soyuz in 1984

Axiom Mission 4 experiments

Axiom Mission 4 will conduct 60 scientific studies representing 31 countries, including India, the US, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe. These experiments include AstroMentalHealth, AstroPerformance, EEG Neurofeedback, Human Gut Microbiota, Human Gut Microbiota, Leopard Data Processing Unit, etc. Shubhanshu Shukla will also conduct experiments developed by the India Space Research Organisation and other Indian institutions, namely studies of screen use, muscle atrophy and other cognitive effects.

What does Axiom Space intend to achieve?