/Axiom 4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla and crew likely to return to earth on July 14: Nasa

NASA announced on Thursday that the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission crew, including Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members, is likely to return on July 14 after staying in the International Space Station (ISS) for over two weeks.

“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, said at a press conference.

The Axiom-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25, and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the space station the next day after a 28-hour journey.



The Axiom-4 crew, comprising Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu, witnessed 230 sunrises onboard the International Space Station (ISS) and travelled nearly 100 lakh kilometres in space.

“From about 250 miles above the Earth, the crew spent their downtime capturing images and video, taking in the view of our home planet below, and reconnecting with loved ones,” an Axiom Space statement said on Thursday. These moments offer a rare pause in an otherwise rigorous daily schedule, it said.

Since the start of their work on ISS, Axiom Space has said the crew members have advanced scientific studies, tested new technologies, and engaged in global outreach efforts.

Group Captain Shukla became the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian astronaut after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.

Shukla did seven India-specific experiments, and the Axiom-4 or Mission ‘Akash Ganga’ is the first firm step for India’s Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

A splashdown is expected several hours after the undocking, near the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean.