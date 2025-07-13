/Axiom-4 crew prepares for farewell; splashdown on Earth tomorrow | When and where to watch

India’s first astronaut to the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to return to Earth on Monday as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission. A formal farewell for the Axiom-4 crew is planned for Sunday evening (India time), just ahead of their scheduled undocking. Axiom Space confirmed the ceremony will be streamed live at 8:55 am CT (7:25 pm IST) on Sunday, before the crew begins their journey back from the ISS.

Who were the members of the Axiom-4 mission?

The Axiom-4 mission included four astronauts: Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu “Shux” Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. The mission lasted 18 days, and the splashdown is expected off the coast of California on Monday.

NASA will provide live coverage of their departure, scheduled for no earlier than 7:05 am ET (4:35 pm IST) on Monday. At present, the ISS is hosting 11 astronauts, including the seven members of Expedition 73 and the four from Axiom-4.

Special dinner before departure

Before wrapping up their mission, the astronauts on board the ISS came together for a shared meal, featuring cuisine from all six nations represented on the station. “One of the most unforgettable evenings I’ve experienced on this mission was sharing a meal with new friends, Axiom-4, aboard the International @Space_Station,” said US astronaut Jonny Kim in a post on X.

The appetisers included rehydrated shrimp cocktails and crackers, while the main course featured chicken and beef fajitas. Dessert was a sweet bread cake with condensed milk and walnuts. Shukla added a taste of India to the table by bringing aam ras and gajar halwa, while Poland’s Slawosz Uznanski served up traditional pierogi with cabbage and mushrooms.

What happens after splashdown?

After landing, Shukla will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme to help his body adjust to Earth’s gravity again. According to ISRO, he and the rest of the crew will board the return spacecraft around 2:25 pm IST, put on their space suits, and complete safety checks before undocking.

