/AWS faces disruption, several online gaming platforms affected. Here's what to know

A major outage has hit ad Amazon Web Services (AWS), severely impacting several popular online gaming platforms, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. Thousands of users were affected worldwide, including the US. Over 4,000 users were impacted by the outage in the US, while nearly 35,000 players across the world reported being unable to connect to its servers.
The AWS is yet to respond on the outage that began on Wednesday. The disruption is not only limited to individual games, but related platforms like Epic Games Store and PlayStation Network have also been impacted, claim users on various social media platforms.