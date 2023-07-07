'Avoid miscommunication...': Yellen after arriving in Beijing on four-day trip

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday landed in Beijing on a four-day visit, hoping to mend the frosty relationship between the two superpower countries. Shortly after the arrival, Yellen posted a series of tweets wherein she hoped that Washington and Beijing are able to 'communicate and avoid miscommunication'.

"We seek a healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and firms and to collaborate on global challenges," Yellen wrote on Twitter.

"We will take action to protect our national security when needed, and this trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding."

Both nations have prioritised safeguarding national security interests above deepening economic ties, leading to the strain in relationship. Although experts are wary that not much will be resolved during Yellen's trip, the optimism shown by the leader at the start of her trip has invited appreciation.