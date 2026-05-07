/Austria shooting: At least three killed outside Linz restaurant

At least three people were killed outside a restaurant in the Austrian city of Linz on Thursday (May 7). According to a police spokesperson, the weapon used in the incident had been recovered. Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported that a man killed two women before killing himself. Emergency services have said that there is no danger to the public.

According to the report, the man, nearly 90-year-old allegedly shot his wife, also nearly 90, and his daughter, around 60, in front of the traditional Lüftner inn in Linz. He then committed suicide, shooting himself.

The violent incident happened around 1:30 pm. The police have cordoned off the area.

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Witnesses describe horrific moment

The incident has shocked the residents and people nearby. One witness, Adelheit S. (84), who was sitting in the inn when the shots were fired, told the Kronen Zeitung, “There were so many shots.” She added that the restaurant was locked and she was only allowed to leave after half an hour.

One resident said, “Several people have already called me to ask if I'm still alive.”