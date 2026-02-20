/Austria hails 'mother of all deals' as EU-India trade pact boosts economic ties

Austria's State Secretary for Digitalisation and e-Governance, Alexander Pröll, has expressed strong optimism about deepening ties with India, following his attendance at the AI Impact Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Mr Pröll highlighted the productive discussions on leveraging artificial intelligence for public services. "I visited the AI impact summit hosted by Prime Minister Modi, and we had very good conversations on how we can use AI in public service for the people," he said. "And I think we are on a good way to cooperate. And what's most important for me is a good bilateral relationship between India and Austria."

Mr Pröll, who was sworn in as State Secretary at the Austrian Federal Chancellery on 3 March 2025, leads efforts in digital transformation, technological innovation, and public sector modernisation. His responsibilities include coordinating national digital initiatives, advancing digital identity frameworks, and promoting responsible use of emerging technologies.

The Austrian official also praised Prime Minister Modi personally. "PM Modi is a visionary. He's a very good guy, and we love him so much in Austria, and it was amazing to see him, to visit him at the AI Impact Summit," he added. Mr Pröll extended an invitation to Indian talent, emphasising educational collaboration. "We're inviting all skilled students from India to come to Austria, to Vienna, to visit our perfect technical universities. And we want to work together with academia, with businesses and with the Government of India," he stated.

On the economic front, he welcomed the recent landmark free trade agreement between the European Union and India, concluded in January 2026 after nearly two decades of negotiations. Describing it as a major milestone, he said: "The free trade agreement concluded between the European Union and Austria, and, of course, India. It's the mother of all deals. What we see is that it's a win-win situation between India and the European Union. We are working closely together, and I think that's the right way to go. About 25% of the GDP is working with the free trade agreement, and what we see is a win-win situation. Economic growth is happening."

The agreement, often called the "mother of all deals," is projected to boost trade significantly, covering a combined population of around two billion people and nearly a quarter of global GDP, with tariff reductions on the vast majority of goods.

Mr Pröll's comments come amid Austria's active role in European digital policy. In 2025, he spearheaded a continent-wide initiative resulting in all 27 EU Member States signing a declaration on digital sovereignty at a Berlin summit in November. The non-binding declaration commits to reducing strategic dependencies, enhancing technological capabilities, and fostering an open yet resilient digital ecosystem.