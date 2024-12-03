Queensland, Australia

Australian police have scored the biggest cocaine bust in the country's history after seizing 2.3 tonnes of cocaine from a fishing boat that had broken down off the coast of Queensland. The authorities have arrested 13 people, including two juveniles who were allegedly part of a drug-smuggling syndicate.

The drugs have been valued at an estimated A$760 million ($490mn), which could have been distributed across 11.7 million street deals.

According to CNN, the boat experienced a suspected mechanical breakdown, leaving the accused stranded 18 kilometres (11 miles) off the northeastern tip of K’gari island on November 30. The boat was on its way to deliver the drugs to a larger mothership.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) had been tracking the recreational fishing boat and boarded it after it broke down.

While two men were arrested onboard the boat, the other 11 were arrested on shore, waiting for the shipment and in nearby areas.

AFP has said one of the men is identified as the Brisbane vice president of the Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, who is accused of violence, trafficking, and extortion.

The recent cocaine bust was part of an extensive investigation into the notorious gang, which started last month.

All the arrested are accused of being a part of a criminal syndicate and charged with conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of drugs, which has a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Authorities have said that the shipment came from an unknown South American country, according to BBC.

Last week, the Colombian navy intercepted a semi-submersible transporting illegal drugs to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)