Australian police charge woman with murder in deadly mushroom poisoning

A 49-year-old woman on Thursday (Nov 2) was arrested in Australia and charged in a case linked to deadly mushroom poisoning.

Earlier this year, she served a lunch that led to the deaths of three people from suspected death cap mushroom poisoning.

The woman, named Erin Patterson, remained in the headlines for the case which was from a small rural town of Leongatha, 110 kilometres southeast of Melbourne.

According to the police, they arrested Patterson in the morning and began a search of her home with the help of "technology detector dogs". Reports have mentioned that the dogs can sniff out electronic devices such as USB keys.

The Victoria Police have confirmed that the woman was charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas of the Victoria police homicide squad said that she will questioned by the homicide squad investigators once the search of her home is complete.

Thomas told reporters, "Today's arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by homicide squad detectives and one that is not yet over."

He added that the probe had been subject to "incredibly intense" media and public interest in Australia and internationally.

"I think it is particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this three people have lost their lives," Thomas said, further adding that "a tragedy such as this can reverberate for years to come" in smaller communities.

How did she serve 'poisonous' mushrooms?

Local reports have mentioned that she served the mushrooms as part of a beef Wellington dish on the afternoon of Jul 29 to her estranged parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, local Baptist pastor Ian Wilkinson and his wife Heather.

On the same night, two couples were taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms. Their health rapidly deteriorated, and within a week, three of them were dead.