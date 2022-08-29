Australian PM claims to stay focused on workplace reforms after completing 100 days in office

After completing 100 days in office, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his speech stated that his government is working on jobs and workplace reform as the country earlier faced economic challenges during the coronavirus pandemic’s recovery phase.

The prime minister in conversation with National Press Club said that this week, a government-sponsored job summit will bring together important company and union groups to talk about the workplace and wage growth.

Albanese is mainly focusing on the emergence of cooperative culture in the workplace. The Australian stated that the economy is being held by a shortage of significant skills and the previous administration erred in advising those with temporary visas to leave Australia during the pandemic.

Albanese stated that along with lifting migration intake, the government will also look at creating additional paths for permanent migration. The government’s main aim is to strengthen the economy.

Albanese said, “Australia is already in the 'recovery' phase - and that's presenting its own economic challenges. Including significant and unpredictable supply and demand imbalances which are driving up costs, for businesses and families,” Reuters reported.

He criticised the nine years of conservative rule, citing “chaos” in sectors of energy policy and stagnant salaries. He emphasised the step his administration had previously done to address climate change, its determination to hold a referendum to ask voters whether or not to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country’s constitution.

The country’s central bank issued a warning stating inflation rate in the country is on track to reach three- decades high requiring an increase in interest rates and economic growth.

