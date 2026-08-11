/Australian PM Albanese under fire over 'melon' joke about Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declined to apologise on Tuesday (Aug 11), despite pressure to do so, after a recording surfaced showing him making crude remarks about a gift he had received from his Japanese counterpart. The controversy follows an earlier incident in which Albanese apologised for comments made during a conversation with the Bush Deep podcast last month, in which he said he would "s**g" singer Kylie Minogue.



This week, separate remarks from that same interview drew criticism from political opponents. In those comments, Albanese had joked about a present given to him by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during her visit to Australia in May.

Speaking with podcast host Nikki Osborne at his official residence, Albanese described receiving an unusual gift: a Japanese royal melon from Takaichi. Such melons are regarded as high-end luxury items in Japan, with Japan's former ambassador to Australia noting they can cost upwards of $190.

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When Osborne asked whether Takaichi had brought the fruit through Australian customs without declaring it, Albanese raised his hands and remarked, "got a couple of melons." Osborne then responded by comparing Takaichi's appearance upon arrival to that of Pamela Anderson. Following the resurfacing of these comments, Australia's opposition leader demanded that Albanese apologise, calling the joke "insulting."



When questioned in parliament on Tuesday about whether he would apologise for what was described as "disrespectful behaviour," Albanese pushed back, stating: "I reject the assertion in the question." He further described Takaichi as both "a friend of Australia and a friend of mine."