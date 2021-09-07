Australian musk duck recorded saying 'you bloody fool'

Several birds are famous for being able to imitate human speech. Parrots come to mind first. But there are other birds who can give parrots a stiff competition. Australian musk ducks are one of them. Now a recording of such a duck has resurfaced. In this recording, the duck can be heard saying 'you bloody fool'

Ripper, the duck was reared in captivity Tidbinbilla Natural Reserve near Canberra, Australia. Researchers think that Ripper heard the phrase from his caretaker and started to imitate it. However, they are unsure as to when exactly Ripper was exposed to the phrase.

Vocal learning is a rare trait in animals. Musk ducks raised in captivity imitate the sounds they heard as hatchlings. Here is a duck named Ripper making the sound of a slamming door and saying a former caretaker's catchphrase, "you bloody fool!" https://t.co/KvnnCiRVqh pic.twitter.com/TI8ILKkiuK — New Scientist (@newscientist) September 6, 2021 ×

Dr Peter Fullagar, a retired researcher had recorded Ripper more than three decades ago. The recordings resurfaced as Prof Carel ten Cate of Leiden University was digging into it.

Professor Ten Cate said that he did not believe that the duck said 'you bloody fool' when he first read about it in a book. But when he heard the actual recording, he had to admit (maybe amid fits of laughter) that the information was true.

Birds often imitate sounds from their surroundings that they are exposed to. Some of the like Musk ducks are excellent imitators.

Ripper was also recorded imitating sound of opening and closing of a door. This was likely of the room where he was kept in the zoo.