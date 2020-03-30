Australia to jail people for breaking lockdown rules as COVID-19 fury rages on

Officials in Australia will now fine and possibly jail people who venture outside amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During his recent public address, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new quarantine measures, and asked people to remain cautious in order to contain the pandemic.

Here on, no public gatherings are allowed in the country. A two-person cap has been imposed on gatherings.

People aged 70 and above have been strictly advised to stay at home.

Additionally, anybody returning to the country from overseas will have to undergo a compulsory 12 day quarantine period.

The country is now enforcing stricter isolation measures in order to contain the virus. In the states of New South Wales and Victoria, authorities will fine people going outdoors.

The penalty will range between $1000 and $1600. If people break stricter rules in place, a jail term extending up to six months may be enforced.

"The advice now, and I should stress that that 10 person limit that is enforceable now in most states and territories and can carry very significant on the spot fines. That advice has now been strengthened to say that it should now be reduced to two persons in public spaces and other areas of gatherings. States and territories will determine whether they proceed to make this an enforceable limit, in the same way that the ten person limit is already being enforced”, announced the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Due to strict measures, Australia has witnessed a dip in the number of reported cases. A drop of over 25-30 per cent has been recorded.

Over 4,100 people have so far tested positive, with 17 deaths recorded in the country so far.

And, the government has announced a stimulus package worth $190 billion Australian dollars to battle the virus outbreak.