Australia terminates 'golden visa' in immigration overhaul over 'delivering poor economic outcomes'

Australia announced its decision to end a major visa program that was targeted at attracting wealthy investors.

Dubbed as "golden visa" affluent overseas investors were granted the right to live in the country under the scheme.

The Australian government decided to terminate it in an immigration overhaul after it was found that the visa programme was not delivering the desired economic outcomes.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil, on Monday (Jan 22), released a statement saying, "It has been obvious for years that this visa is not delivering what our country and economy needs."

“The investor visa is one of many aspects of the system which are reforming to create a system which delivers for our country,” the Home Affairs Minister added.

Australia’s centre-left Labor government, in the month of December, unveiled a new immigration plan that was designed to reduce the number of new arrivals in the country to pre-COVID levels.

It also focused on creating more visas for the skilled migrants who were capable "of making outsized contributions to Australia" and could fill up the growing gaps in the world's sixth-largest country's economy.

The scheme has over the years been critiqued over "corrupt officials" exploiting it to "park illicit funds".

Unlike other visa schemes, the golden visa did not require people to speak or learn the English language and did not have any age limit. However, it was mandatory for the people seeking permanent residency to invest a total of $5 million in Australia.