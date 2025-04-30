Australians are outraged after officials killed hundreds of koalas in Victoria in an apparent attempt to reduce their suffering, leaving their babies orphaned. Animal rights groups allege that the culling at Budj Bim National Park led to around 700 koalas losing their life. While authorities say it is for the good of the koalas, activists allege the senseless act also killed healthy koalas.

The mass culling happened in April following the devastating bushfires. Nearly 2,000 hectares of habitat were destroyed in the fire, leaving several koalas injured and starving. In a bid to put them out of their misery, authorities decided to euthanise them.

What triggered a hue and cry among activists and the public was the method employed to kill them. Authorities got marksmen to shoot at the koalas from helicopters. The method was slammed as inhumane and with no way of ensuring that only the injured koalas are killed.

Wildlife advocacy groups alleged that the decision about which koalas to kill was being taken from up to 30 metres away. They say that among the hundreds of dead koalas could have also been those who were perfectly healthy. Besides, many mother koalas also fell victim, leaving their babies with no one to take care of them.

They are now demanding an independent review of the government’s handling of the operation. “The use of aerial shooting should be treated as a last resort,” said Friends of the Earth Melbourne.

“This is the first time that koalas have been killed by shooting from a helicopter in Australia,” the organisation said. “Aerial culling of koalas is an Australian first and sets a nasty ethical precedent.”

Notably, in Australia, shooting large brumbies and deer is a regular practice to control their population. However, koalas are rarely ever shot dead in this manner.

Koala joeys at risk of starvation

Friends of Earth Melbourne says that the site where the koalas were killed has been cordoned off, and rescuers are unable to save the joeys who are at risk of starving to death.

"If koalas were shot out of trees, this means many joeys would be left to suffer and die. It’s despicable. It’s cruel," Koala Alliance said in a statement on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Victorian government has defended the operation, with Premier Jacinta Allan stating that wildlife assessments were carried out and expert veterinary advice was sought.

“After an examination of the circumstances, this approach was deemed the way to really recognise the koalas were in a lot of distress,” she said.

Notably, koalas are listed as endangered in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.