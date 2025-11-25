/Australia senator, who wore burqa in parl in bid to ban it, suspended. Here's all about it

An Australian senator, Pauline Hanson, who wore a burqa in the parliament in her bid to ban the Islamic dress, has been suspended for a week. Hanson, a far-right Australian politician, in a bid to ban the burqa, wore the Islamic dress in the Parliament on Monday (Nov 24). The political stunt has sparked accusations of racism from Muslim senators in the country. After she was denied to introduce a bill that would outlaw burqas and other full-face coverings in public places in Australia, the politician wore one in the parliament.

It was the second time Hanson had used the head garment, worn by some Muslim women, in parliament in an effort to ban the public wearing of burqas.

"This is a racist senator, displaying blatant racism," said Muslim Mehreen Faruqi, a Greens senator from the state of New South Wales. Muslim Fatima Payman, an independent senator from the state of Western Australia, called the act "disgraceful". In a statement later posted on Facebook, Hanson said her actions were in protest at the Senate's rejection of her proposed bill.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"So if the Parliament won't ban it, I will display this oppressive, radical, non-religious head garb that risk our national security and the ill-treatment of women on the floor of our parliament so that every Australian knows what's at stake," Hanson said in the statement. "If they don't want me wearing it - ban the burqa," she said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who also serves as leader of the government in the Senate, condemned it as "disrespectful".