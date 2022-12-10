Australia places fresh sanctions on Russia and Iran for ‘egregious’ human rights violations

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong said on Saturday (December 10) that the country was placing sanctions on Russia and Iran because of what it said were 'egregious' human rights violations. The minister issued a statement in which she said that Australia was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals and two entities, including Iran’s Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force, and six Iranians involved in the crackdown on protests sparked by the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Seven Russians involved in what the foreign minister said was the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny would also have human rights sanctions imposed on them, she said.

In addition to human rights sanctions, Wong said Australia was placing further targeted financial sanctions on three Iranians and one Iranian business for supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"The supply of drones to Russia is evidence of the role Iran plays in destabilising global security. This listing highlights that those who provide material support to Russia will face consequences," Wong said in the statement jointly issued with Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts.

The announcement comes after Australia's centre-left Labour government in October imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

