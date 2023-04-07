Australia: Man in trouble after taking platypus on train ride

An Australian man has got into trouble after taking a wild platypus on a train. Police have launched a public appeal. The man, who faces court Saturday over alleged animal protection offences, is accused of removing the elusive critter from a waterway in northern Queensland and taking it on a train trip to a shopping centre.

"It will be further alleged the pair were observed showing the animal to members of the public at the shopping centre," Queensland police said in a statement.

Officials of the railways have nabbed that man. He was accompanied by a woman. The officials have spoken to her as well.

"Police were advised the animal was released into the Caboolture River and has not yet been located by authorities," police said.

"Its condition is unknown."

CCTV photos from Tuesday showed a man in flip-flops strolling along a train platform north of Brisbane while cradling the platypus -- about the size of a kitten -- under his arm.

The man and his female companion then wrapped it in a towel, "patting it and showing it to fellow commuters", police said.

Under Queensland's conservation laws, it is illegal to take "one or more" platypus from the wild, with a maximum fine of Aus$430,000 (US$288,000).

(With inputs from agencies)



