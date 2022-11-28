Australia government to move censure motion against former PM over secret ministries

Australian government said that a parliamentary censure motion will be moved against former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison this week. The move follows findings of an inquiry that Morrison's secret appointment to multiple ministries undermined trust in the government.

Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.

Anthoney Albanese, the current prime minister said that the censure motion against Morrison will be introduced in Labor Party-controlled House of Representatives this week. The motion will be moved either by the leader of the house or the attorney general.

"This wasn't about a relationship between the former prime minister and his ministers. It's not a personal relationship between two mates over what happened down the pub," Albanese said during a news conference.

"This is about accountability of our democratic system, and whether the parliament was functioning properly."

An inquiry led by former High Court judge Virginia Bell last week made six recommendations for reform after finding the appointments likely hurt public confidence in government.

Having committed to all six changes, Albanese said legislation to require public notification of ministerial appointments will be introduced this week.

Regulatory changes that don't require legislation have already been made, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

