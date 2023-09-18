Australia faces 'uncommon' heatwave, temperatures predicted to rise 16 degrees above normal

A spring heat wave is gripping large parts of Australia's southeast, including Sydney, and as per predictions, is only expected to intensify.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, as per Reuters, has predicted that on Monday temperatures may rise up to 16 degrees Celsius (60 Fahrenheit) above the September average.

Heat wave in spring

Reuters reports that this heat wave has been building in the Australia's outback interior and is likely to last until Wednesday.

In Sydney's western areas, temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 F) on Monday. By Thursday, it is expected to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius (71 F), according to weather bureau forecasts.

The heat wave is affecting the states of South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales and the weather bureau foresees that several early spring temperature records will be broken in the coming days.

The Australian weather agency has described the heat as "very uncommon for September."

When can Aussies expect relief?

As per the weather agency, relief from the heat is not expected until Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, it said: "A reprieve from the heat is not expected until Wednesday onwards, as a stronger cold front crosses the southeastern states."

On Sunday, the scorching heat reportedly took a toll on participants in the Sydney marathon, where 26 people were taken to the hospital and approximately 40 treated for heat exhaustion by emergency services.

Threat of wildfires

The heat wave, as per the news agency report, has also heightened the risk of wildfires, with several regions assigned 'high' fire danger ratings.

Even as about 50 grass or bushfires burn across New South Wales, authorities have urged residents to prepare for further bushfires. The current bushfires, as per the report, have been brought under control.

Australia is bracing for a hotter Southern Hemisphere spring and summer due to the strengthening possibility of an El Niño event, which, as per forecasts, may develop between September and November.

El Niño can lead to extreme weather events, including wildfires, cyclones, and droughts in Australia, which prompted the warnings of increased bushfire risks this summer.

To prepare for the upcoming bushfire season Hazard reduction, Sydney authorities last week conducted precautionary hazard reduction burns that left the city shrouded in a thick smoke haze.

