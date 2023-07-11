Australia: Controversy surrounds 'Special Operations Group' memoir as publisher takes it off market

Special Operations Group, a memoir by a former member of Australia's elite police force by the same name, has been pulled from sale by its publisher Hachette over allegations of 'inaccuracy'.

The memoir, as per a BBC report, was released two weeks ago and it recounted Christophe Glasl's time as a member of the Special Operations Group (SOG). What exactly was the book about? As per BBC, the book recounted tales of murders, drug busts and also the response to the Port Arthur massacre which happens to be Australia's worst mass shooting.

On 28 April 1996, the perpetrator Martin Bryant opened fire on a crowd of people in a tourist complex some 100 km south of Hobart, Tasmania, killing 35 people and wounding 23 others. The 'inaccuracies' in the book As per the Victoria police, the author, Glasl, was not present in Port Arthur when the tragic incident took place. This has cast doubt on the former policeman's version of events.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning, a Victoria Police spokesperson said that only 10 Victorian SOG members went to Tasmania that day.

"To confirm, the former member was not part of the SOG deployment to Port Arthur nor was he even in Tasmania at the time," added the statement.

In a statement, the Victoria police said that one chapter which focuses on Glasl's "claimed involvement" in the "resolution" of the Port Arthur massacre was of particular concern. What did the author say about these allegations? As per The Australian newspaper, Glasl reportedly told the publisher that he was not in Tasmania on the day of the incident. He also said that he had always intended on it being a third-hand account.

The publisher Hachette Australia in its statement said that it has come to its attention that some of the book's content may be "inaccurate" and that due to this it has "taken the decision to withdraw this book from sale immediately" while a further review takes place.

While previously the publisher promoted the book as a "raw, behind-the-scenes look" at what went on in the special forces "where solidarity, camaraderie and loyalties were undermined by bullying, bastardisation, drug use, lies and betrayal", all mentions of the book have now been removed from the Hachette website.

