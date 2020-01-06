Australia bushfires update: Authorities race to reopen blocked roads, evacuate people

A man walks a dog as smoke haze from bushfires hugs the sky in Narooma, New South Wales, Australia. Photograph:( Reuters )
As Australia bushfires continued to rage in Victoria, residents got some relief as light rains cooled the region.
Light rain and cool winds brought some relief from heatwave-fuelled blazes in Victoria that seized through two states over this weekend.
"What we are focusing on here is the human cost and the rebuilding cost for people's lives," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra as he announced funding of $1.4 billion over two years to the newly formed National Bushfire Recovery Agency.
Latest on Australia bushfires:
Read More: Fuelled by high temperatures and strong winds, Australian bushfires continues rage
Read More: Australia calls in reserve forces to tackle bushfire crisis
Read More: Australian firefighters get brief reprieve as death toll rises
Watch Video:
(Inputs from Reuters)