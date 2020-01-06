Australia bushfires update: Authorities race to reopen blocked roads, evacuate people

Light rain and cool winds brought some relief from heatwave-fuelled blazes in Victoria that seized through two states over this weekend.

"What we are focusing on here is the human cost and the rebuilding cost for people's lives," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra as he announced funding of $1.4 billion over two years to the newly formed National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

Latest on Australia bushfires:

24 people killed across the country.

More than 6 million hectares (15 million acres) land destroyed.

480 million animals killed.

Big fire danger coming up this week.

Two people missing as 136 fires continue.

Victoria state had 27 fires with 16 ' watch and act' alerts.

(Inputs from Reuters)