/Australia and UK deepen AUKUS nuclear partnership with 50-year pact

On Thursday (July 24), Britain said it would deepen its AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership with Australia. A new 50-year treaty through which it is expected to create jobs and boost British exports. Australia, Britain and the US agreed the AUKUS pact in 2021 to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific from the coming decade.

However, US President Donald Trump launched a formal review of the pact last month to examine whether it met his "America First" criteria. Australia has said it is confident the partnership will proceed.

The new British-Australian treaty will underpin each country's submarine programmes and is expected to be worth up to $27.1 billion to Britain in exports over the next 25 years, its ministry of defence said.

The bilateral treaty comes as UK's defence and foreign ministers travel to Australia to meet their counterparts as well as visit the northern garrison city of Darwin, as Australia hosts its largest-ever military exercise. At its peak, there will be over 21,000 people in Britain working on the AUKUS programme, Britain said.

UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, said, “AUKUS is one of Britain’s most important defence partnerships, strengthening global security while driving growth at home. This historic Treaty confirms our AUKUS commitment for the next half century. Through the Treaty, we are supporting high-skilled, well-paid jobs for tens of thousands of people in both the UK and Australia, delivering on our Plan for Change today and for the generations to come. There are people not yet born who will benefit from the jobs secured through this defence deal.”

He added, “Our deep defence relationship with Australia – from our work together to support Ukraine, share vital intelligence, and develop innovative technology – makes us secure at home and strong abroad.”