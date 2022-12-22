Australia: 30,000 years old Aboriginal artwork destroyed by vandals

Vandals in Australia have destroyed an Aboriginal art belived to be 30,000 years old, said local authorities as reported by AP. The artwork in Koonadla Cave in the state of South Australia has been affected. As per reports, the vandals removed part of the protective fence and used their fingers to draw over the indigenous artwork.

"This is, quite frankly, shocking. These caves are some of the earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation of that part of the country,” said Kyam Maher, the Aboriginal Affairs Minister of South Australia state. Maher was quoted by Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The artwork is considered sacred by indigenous Mirning people living on Nullarbor plain.

Maher is also Attorney-General of the South Australia state. He said that those found responsible for the vandalism could face criminal prosecution. As per law of the state, those found guilty of vandalism can face up to six months in prison or a fine of 10,000 Australian dollars.

“This isn’t some sort of accidental disturbance,” said Maher.

“This is someone who has deliberately got through fencing, barbed wire and gone in and destroyed this. This is the worst kind of vandalism that I can think of.”

Mirning elder Clem Lawrie was quoted by Adelaide Advertiser newspaper as saying that he was horrified by the destruction of the artwork.

