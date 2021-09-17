Aukus: Angry France cancels gala event in Washington

In an apparent sign of its displeasure over US-UK-Australia submarine deal, France called off a gala at its ambassador's house in Washington, said the French embassy. The gala was scheduled for Friday. The new submarine deal means that the US will now supply submarines to Australia instead of France.

The gala event was supposed to celebrate the anniversary of a decisive naval battle in the American Revolution, in which France played a key role. However the occasion "has been made more sober," the embassy said, adding that the ambassador's event "has been cancelled."

The United States, Britain and Australia on Thursday (September 16) announced they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will help Australia acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and scrap the $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

The scrapping of French deal saw angry reactions from France who accused the US of stabbing it in the back. French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian even said that US President Joe Biden acted like his predecessor Donald Trump.

"This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told franceinfo radio. "I am angry and bitter. This isn't done between allies."

US scrambled on Friday (September 17) to pacify France. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said France was a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific.

"We cooperate incredibly closely with France on many shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific but also beyond around the world. We're going to continue to do so. We place fundamental value on that relationship, on that partnership," Blinken said.

