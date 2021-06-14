At NATO, Lithuania says Russia trying to 'swallow' Belarus

Lithuania told a summit of NATO leaders on Monday that Russia was trying to 'swallow' Belarus and that the Western military alliance needed to be united in deterring Moscow.



"Belarus is losing the last elements of the independence, and those trends are very dangerous," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on arriving to the talks.



"I would expect that (US) President Biden will send a very clear message about the decisiveness and unity of NATO, and will react with very clear messages to what is happening," he said, adding that NATO won't have closer ties with Russia for as long as Moscow does not change its course.

Recently, according to the Russian military, the country's defence forces started large-scale drills in the central part of the Pacific Ocean.

The Russian defence ministry said, "an operational exercise of the fleet’s combined arms forces is running in the distant maritime zone."

The Russian military exercise involves submarines and missile cruiser including the anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the MiG-31 interceptor.

Russia has sent twenty warships including support vessels for the exercise along with the frigate "Marshal Shaposhnikov". The Russian navy will also showcase the Tu-142mz long-range anti-submarine aircraft during the exercise.

The Russian defence military's move comes as NATO launched one of its biggest air and missile exercise named “At-Sea-Demo/Formidable Shield” involving ten nations off Norway and Scotland last month.

NATO said part of the exercise was to 'detect and track' missiles at 20,000 km per hour.

"Ships will also defend against an array of anti-ship and other sub and supersonic missiles," NATO declared.

The NATO exercise ended on June 3 as several nations including France, Germany, Italy, UK, the US and Belgium took part.