The Hague, Netherlands

At least three people died Saturday when an apartment complex in The Hague collapsed after a huge explosion and fire, authorities said, with little hope of finding survivors under the rubble.

The blast and resulting inferno destroyed at least five homes but it was not clear how many people were buried in the debris, Mayor Jan van Zanen told reporters.

Police confirmed that three bodies had been pulled from the wreckage, as fears mounted that the toll could rise much higher.

An AFP reporter on-site saw scenes of devastation with debris strewn across the street, burned-out cars, blown-out windows and huge plumes of smoke.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from the ground and from huge cherry-pickers, as ambulances carried the injured to the hospital and police helicopters circled overhead.

"It is not known how many people are still under the rubble. But the reality is that there is only a slim chance of survival for them," said the mayor.

"It is unbelievable what happened there."

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but police appealed for information about a car seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion.

Van Zanen said there was a small explosion followed by a larger one and a huge fire.

After firefighters had extinguished the blaze, heavy construction equipment moved in to try to clear the rubble.

Elite rescue workers trained to recover survivors from natural disasters scoured the debris, with the help of sniffer dogs.

"I was asleep and suddenly there was this huge bang," Adam Muller, a 14-year-old local resident, told AFP.

"I looked out of the window and just saw flames. It's a massive shock," he added.

'Like an earthquake'

Authorities warned locals to keep their windows shut and shut off ventilation systems due to the smoke.

Forensic investigators arrived on the scene to begin to probe a potential cause of the blast, an AFP reporter said.

"Shortly after the explosion, at around 6:15 am, a car drove away at very high speed," police said in a statement.

"The police would like to get in touch with people who saw this car driving or who may have camera footage."

The three floors of the building consisted of shops on the ground floors and five two-storey apartments, authorities said, with living rooms on the second floor and bedrooms on the top.

"It was like an earthquake," said a 53-year-old man who identified himself as Dimi, declining to give his family name.

"Something collapsed but we didn't see where it came from. I know these neighbours. My kids go to school with them."

"My new car has also been seriously damaged," he added.

Hospitals in the area were on standby to treat victims.

Residents told local media the apartment block was mainly inhabited by elderly people and families with children.

Around 40 residents of other blocks near the collapsed building have been evacuated. Some have been taken away by bus to an unknown location.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X that he was "shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague."

"My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene," said Schoof.

He said he had been in contact with the city authorities and promised any help necessary.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander wrote on social media: "We sympathise with those personally affected or are worried about their loved-ones."

