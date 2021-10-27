At least five former Trump administration staffers talking to Capitol riot probe committee

At least five former What House staffers of the Trump administration have spoken with the US Congress committee that is investigating the January 6 riot on the Capital, according to a report by the CNN.

The report claims that all five people spoke voluntarily after lawyers working with the select House committee reached out to them through email or text.

The committee has reportedly contacted a number of former staffers, ranging from those on the junior level to individuals who were more senior.

Also read | Capitol riot: US House votes to hold Trump’s former advisor Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

While several people voluntarily spoke with the committee, others have declined the committee's request or not responded at all.

“I've got good reason to believe a number of them are horrified and scandalized by what took place on January 6 and they want to do their legal duty and their civic duty by coming forward to explain exactly what happened," Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of the committee, told CNN.

Also read | Trump’s claim of executive privilege in the Jan. 6. inquiry, explained

According to five former Trump aides, counsel for the committee has emailed or texted them directly to ask whether they are interested in coming in to talk to the congressional investigators, often looking for context on what happened inside the West Wing before the insurrection on January 6.

The latest development comes as former President Donald Trump has sued the National Archives, the custodian of his administration's White House records, to prevent from giving documents to Congress that he believes are privileged.

(With inputs from agencies)