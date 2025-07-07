/At least 91 dead, including 27 from Camp Mystic, dozens still missing amid threats of more storms in Texas

Ninety-one people, including 28 children, have died as a result of flash flooding in Texas, said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday, adding that President Donald Trump will visit the state later this week but she didn’t provide further details about the timing of the trip. “President Trump loves you. We are praying for you, and he will be traveling to see you later this week,” Leavitt said. “But of course, we want to do it at the most appropriate time on the ground for state and local officials. We don’t want to interrupt the recovery efforts,” she added.

Camp Mystic in Kerr County said on Monday that it is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counsellors. Dozens of people across the region are still unaccounted for, including 10 girls and one counsellor from Camp Mystic, said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Moreover, excessive rainfall is again likely in South-central Texas, threatening to bring further flooding to the ravaged region as search operations for the missing continue for a fourth day. National Weather Service flash flood warnings still remain in parts of Texas.

The death toll in Kerr County has risen to 75, bringing the total number of victims from the flooding in the state to 89. As per details, 75 people, including 27 children, died in Kerr County; six people died in Travis County; three people died in Burnet County; two each died in Kendall and Williamson; and one died in Tom Green.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 75 bodies have been recovered in the county, including 48 adults and 27 children.

The bodies of 15 adults and nine children are still pending identification, he said, adding 10 campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic remain unaccounted for.

Ted Cruz adds that “nothing will fill the voids in these mums and dads’ hearts”, and stresses that now is the time “to reach out, support each other”.