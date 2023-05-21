At least 9 killed in stampede at El Salvador stadium: Police

At least nine people have been killed while several others have been injured in a stampede at El Salvador stadium, as per AFP news agency citing police authorities. El Salvador Police said the incident took place when a stampede took place at a football stadium where spectators had come to watch a local tournament match.

"The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine," the National Civil Police posted on Twitter. It added that "several" injured individuals, including at least two in serious condition, were being transported to local hospitals.

Initial reports, according to the police, indicate that there was a crush of spectators attempting to enter the stadium in San Salvador's capital to see the match between Alianza and FAS.