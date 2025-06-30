/At least 71 killed in Israel’s strike on Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, says Iran’s judiciary

Iran’s judiciary has revealed that at least 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack on Tehran’s Evin prison, a notorious facility where many political prisoners and dissidents have been held. Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said in a post on the official Mizan news agency website on Sunday that those killed included staff, soldiers, prisoners, and members of visiting families. It was not possible to independently verify the claim.

Several prison buildings were hit in the June 23 attack, the day before the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect, and prompted concerns from rights groups about the safety of the inmates.

The news of the prison attack was quickly overshadowed by an Iranian attack on a US base in Qatar the same day, which caused no casualties.

Jahangir did not share details of the casualty figures but said the attack had hit the prison’s infirmary, engineering building, judicial affairs, and visitation hall, where visiting family members were killed and injured.

‘Evin prison a symbol of the Iranian regime’s repression’

The New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran criticised Israel for striking the prison that is a symbol of the Iranian regime’s repression.

The group said Iran was legally obligated to protect the prisoners held in Evin, and slammed authorities in Tehran for their “failure to evacuate, provide medical assistance, or inform families” following the attack.

Jahangir said some of those injured were treated on site, while others were sent to hospitals.

Iran had not shared any death figures till now, but on Saturday it confirmed that top prosecutor Ali Ghanaatkar—whose prosecution of dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, led to widespread criticism by human rights groups—had been killed in the attack.

30 Iranian commanders and 11 nuclear scientists killed: Israel

Israel attacked Iran on June 13 in a bid to destroy the country’s nuclear programme.

After the ceasefire, Israel claimed it killed around 30 Iranian commanders and 11 nuclear scientists while hitting eight nuclear-related facilities and more than 720 military infrastructure sites.

In retaliation, Iran fired more than 550 ballistic missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted, but those that got through caused damage and killed 28 people.

While both sides have adhered to truce, Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces, said in a conversation with Saudi Arabia’s defence minister that the country is prepared if there were to be another surprise Israeli attack.