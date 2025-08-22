/At least 7 dead, 9 missing after rope breaks at under-construction bridge in China

Seven people lost their lives and 9 others went missing after a rope broke at an under-construction bridge in northwest China on Friday, as per the state media report. According to a report in the People's Daily, 15 workers and a project manager were at the incident site on the bridge when the rope snapped at around 3:00 am on Friday. The bridge extends to the Yellow River in Qinghai province of China.

The report noted that this bridge is located on the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway, and it is the largest-span double-track railway continuous steel truss arch bridge in the world. It also added that this is China's first railway steel truss arch, which extends along the Yellow River is also the second longest in the country.

Rescue began at the site

After the incident, a rescue operation began at the site after the Ministry of Emergency Management had dispatched a task force to guide and coordinate rescue efforts in order to search who fell into the water.

Additionally, the ministry has also affirmed that it would investigate the cause of the accident as soon as possible to prevent such incidents in the future.

This bridge is located along the border between Jianzha county in the Huangnan Tibetan autonomous prefecture and Hualong Hui autonomous county in Haidong, Qinghai province of China.