An explosion near a school in Indonesia's capital Jakarta has injured 54, said the police. The blast reportedly happened in a mosque inside the school complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta during Friday prayers. The immediate cause of the incident is not yet known.

However, it is being reported that a 17-year-old has been identified as the suspected perpetrator.

"The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected. Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged," said the local police chief Asep Edi Suheri.

According to Suheri, the anti-bomb squad that was rushed to the site found toy rifles and a toy gun near to the mosque.

“Police are still investigating the scene to determine the cause of the blasts,” said the police chief.