At least 37 killed in fire at migrant centre near US-Mexico border: Reports

At least 37 people were killed after a fire broke out at a migration centre near the United States and Mexico border, on early Tuesday (March 28), said a statement by the Chihuahua state, reported CNN. The incident took place in Mexico’s northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas in a facility run by the National Migration Institute (INM).

According to media reports citing officials, dozens of people have been injured and taken to local hospitals. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Meanwhile, Mexico’s prosecutor general has begun an investigation into the incident, said the federal deputy of Ciudad Juarez, Andrea Chávez, in a statement on Facebook. Notably, Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the US.



A Venezuelan woman standing outside the immigration centre told AFP that her 27-year-old husband had been detained there. "He was taken away in an ambulance," told Vinagly to the news agency, adding that her husband had documents allowing him to remain in Mexico.