At least 3 killed amid heavy rains, floods in Slovenia and Austria

At least three people were killed after floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in northeastern and central parts of Slovenia, said officials, on Friday (August 4). Meanwhile, no deaths or injuries were immediately reported in neighbouring southern Austria, where some villages were disrupted due to floods.

Slovenia on ‘red alert’

The Slovenian environmental agency issued a “red alert” – the highest alert – after a month’s amount of rain fell within 24 hours in the capital Ljubljana, along with Maribor and Celje. “Three people have died over the last 24 hours in weather-related incidents,” police spokeswoman Maja Adlesic told AFP.

Among those dead were two Dutch citizens in the mountains surrounding Kranj affected by the storms, reported Slovenian news agency STA. While the third person, a Slovenian woman, died in the flooded town of Kamnik. However, the exact circumstances of their deaths remain unknown and are currently under investigation, said the police.

The Dutch officials also confirmed the deaths but not the cause. According to the country’s meteorologists, heavy rains will continue for at least the next 24 hours. Officials in Slovenia, on Friday, also warned of more floods in other areas because of swiftly swelling rivers.

Damage and evacuations in parts of Slovenia

Authorities have an evacuation of several thousand people in parts of the town of Celje along the surging Savinja River. This comes after the same river swept away houses and caused landslides in the town of Ljubno.

According to Slovenian media reports, flooding has caused the closure of the highway connecting the capital Ljubljana with the country’s north as well as some railway lines. This comes after rivers in the nearby areas have overflowed, and bridges as well as several houses have reportedly been destroyed.

So far, around 16,000 households suffered power cuts and several villages were reported to be inaccessible. “Some areas are completely cut off and communication is also difficult,” said the country’s civil protection chief Srecko Sestan.

This comes as rescuers, on Friday struggled to reach flooded areas and issued a public call for rubber boats in parts of the county which had been cut off because of road closures and impassibility due to landslides.



In the town of Skofja Loka, vehicles and trucks were submerged or taken by torrents, as per Reuters, people were evacuated using helicopters. “We have not seen floods like these not just in 500 years, but in a 1,000 years,” Roman Kocilija, chief of the rescuers in the village of Most pri Komendi, told Slovenia’s N1 television.

The administration for civil protection and disaster relief recorded more than 1,000 weather-related incidents within 12 hours across the country, reported STA. Additionally, over 100 buildings including a sports hall were flooded in Skofja Loka where roads were also blocked.

“The situation is serious,” Defence Minister Marjan Sarec told reporters, adding that the army had joined rescue and firefighter teams to help citizens in the most affected areas. He also urged people to stay at home and not drive anywhere.

Meanwhile, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob returned to the country and cut his vacation short to meet with civil protection staff on Friday afternoon.

What’s happening in Austria?

Similarly, in Austria roads to some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were blocked, reported the local authorities, on Friday while the district of Volkermarkt, bordering Slovenia particularly badly affected.

Residents in St. Paul in the Lavanttal Valley of Carinthia were also asked to stay on the upper floors and avoid basements and bridges. As of Friday morning, around 4,000 households were without electricity, as per the utility company Energie Steiermark.

Croatia and Bosnia next?

Forecasters in Slovenia also warned that the heavy rain and floods are expected to spread to neighbouring Croatia and Bosnia further to the south.

