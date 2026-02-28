Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /At least 15 presumed dead as Bolivia military plane carrying banknotes crashes; people rush to loot money | Video

At least 15 presumed dead as Bolivia military plane carrying banknotes crashes; people rush to loot money | Video

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 06:40 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 06:40 IST
At least 15 presumed dead as Bolivia military plane carrying banknotes crashes; people rush to loot money | Video

Military plane carrying banknotes crashes near La Paz Photograph: (X/Osinttechnical)

Story highlights

Military plane carrying freshly printed cash crashes near La Paz. A Lockheed C-130 Hercules reportedly went down near El Alto airport, with videos showing chaos at the scene. What happened and why were banknotes scattered on the streets?

Scroll down to read more.

A military cargo aircraft carrying freshly printed banknotes crashed Friday evening (Feb 27) near El Alto airport, just outside Bolivia’s capital, La Paz. The country’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident but offered few details in the immediate aftermath. Reports suggest that at least 15 people aboard the aircraft perished in the crash. Videos online show the aftermath as people rush to loot the money that fell out of the plane.

What happened?

Local television reports identified the aircraft as a Bolivian Air Force Hercules. It went down on a busy avenue in El Alto during poor weather. The plane, turning an ordinary evening into a scene of confusion and urgency.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar': Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghanistan, says 'patience has reached its limit'

Money scattered on the streets

According to broadcaster Unitel, the plane was transporting new currency to other parts of the country. What followed was chaotic.

Trending Stories

Footage circulating on local media and social platforms appeared to show banknotes scattered across the crash site. Crowds gathered quickly, some moving in to pick up the money lying on the ground.

Police responded by using tear gas to push people back. In some areas, authorities deployed water hoses to keep onlookers away from the wreckage. WION cannot independently verify the videos.

Damage and disruption

Images broadcast by local outlets showed the aircraft heavily damaged. Several vehicles along the avenue where the plane came down were also hit.

Also read | USS Gerald Ford arrives near Israel as US Navy downplays dirty 'sewage' problem

The crash forced the temporary closure of El Alto International Airport, reported Reuters. National carrier Boliviana de Aviacion later clarified that the aircraft involved was not part of its fleet.

For hours, access to the area remained restricted as emergency teams worked at the scene.

Questions remain

Officials have yet to confirm whether there were injuries or fatalities. However, social media reports suggest that at least 15 people were killed in the plane crash.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

Trending Topics