/At least 15 presumed dead as Bolivia military plane carrying banknotes crashes; people rush to loot money | Video

A military cargo aircraft carrying freshly printed banknotes crashed Friday evening (Feb 27) near El Alto airport, just outside Bolivia’s capital, La Paz. The country’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident but offered few details in the immediate aftermath. Reports suggest that at least 15 people aboard the aircraft perished in the crash. Videos online show the aftermath as people rush to loot the money that fell out of the plane.
What happened?
Local television reports identified the aircraft as a Bolivian Air Force Hercules. It went down on a busy avenue in El Alto during poor weather. The plane, turning an ordinary evening into a scene of confusion and urgency.
Money scattered on the streets
According to broadcaster Unitel, the plane was transporting new currency to other parts of the country. What followed was chaotic.
Footage circulating on local media and social platforms appeared to show banknotes scattered across the crash site. Crowds gathered quickly, some moving in to pick up the money lying on the ground.
Police responded by using tear gas to push people back. In some areas, authorities deployed water hoses to keep onlookers away from the wreckage. WION cannot independently verify the videos.
Damage and disruption
Images broadcast by local outlets showed the aircraft heavily damaged. Several vehicles along the avenue where the plane came down were also hit.
The crash forced the temporary closure of El Alto International Airport, reported Reuters. National carrier Boliviana de Aviacion later clarified that the aircraft involved was not part of its fleet.
For hours, access to the area remained restricted as emergency teams worked at the scene.
Questions remain
Officials have yet to confirm whether there were injuries or fatalities. However, social media reports suggest that at least 15 people were killed in the plane crash.