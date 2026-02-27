LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /USS Gerald R Ford arrives near Israel as US Navy downplays dirty 'sewage' problem, ahead of possible Iran strike

USS Gerald R Ford arrives near Israel as US Navy downplays dirty 'sewage' problem, ahead of possible Iran strike

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 15:26 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 15:26 IST

Why is world’s largest aircraft carrier making headlines for toilets? The USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived near Israel amid rising tensions with Iran, but reports of repeated sanitation breakdowns have drawn attention.

Now, the US Navy has released a statement. Scroll down to read more.

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives near Israel amid reports of toilet woes
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives near Israel amid reports of toilet woes

USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, on Friday (Feb 27) arrived at Israel's northern coast today. The US aircraft career which played a major role in US President Donald Trump's operation on Venezuela and is now set to feature in potential action against Iran, has been making headlines for a weird reason: clogged toilets. Now, the US Navy has issued a clarification.

The toilet problem
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The toilet problem

Reports earlier this year described widespread failures in the ship’s sanitation system. Interviews with sailors suggested that many of the roughly 650 toilets were temporarily out of service at various points.

The result was long queues and frustration. In some cases, sailors reportedly waited up to 45 minutes to access functioning facilities.

Hull technicians tasked with repairs have been working long shifts to keep systems running.

Life aboard USS Gerald R. Ford: Over two months with clogged toilets
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Life aboard USS Gerald R. Ford: Over two months with clogged toilets

According to reports, the USS Gerald Ford has been plagued by chronic sewage system failures. The problem has been ongoing since January, when the warship was deployed in the Caribbean.

The aircraft carrier has been at sea since June 2025. In January, it played a crucial role during the US's Venezuelan strike, where President Nicolas Maduro was captured. Now, amid tensions with Iran, the warship has been deployed in the Middle East, further extending the period for exhausted sailors.

USS Gerald Ford reported over 200 breakdowns in four days
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

USS Gerald Ford reported over 200 breakdowns in four days

With more than 4,500 sailors onboard during an extended deployment, even routine systems have come under strain. According to reports, the system's "narrow pipes" have proven inadequate for a crew of over 4,500 sailors, leading to frequent clogs and vacuum failures.

Last year, when the USS Gerald Ford was deployed in Venezuela during the capture of Maduro, the ship called for "sewage-related maintenance call per day," suggest reports. It reported at least 205 breakdowns in four days.

What’s behind the breakdowns
5 / 7
(Photograph: X/@CVN78_GRFord)

What’s behind the breakdowns

The Ford relies on a vacuum-based sewage system. It is efficient when functioning properly, but can be sensitive.

A single valve failure can disrupt an entire section. Calcium build-up in narrow pipes has also been cited as a recurring issue, sometimes requiring costly maintenance to clear blockages.

Last year alone, more than 200 toilet malfunctions were recorded over four days.

Navy's response
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Navy's response

In a statement, the US Navy said the ship’s systems are "operating within expected parameters for a Ford-class aircraft carrier with more than 4,000 personnel".

They noted that since deployment, the Gerald R. Ford’s vacuum collection, holding, and transfer (VCHT) system has processed "more than six million toilet flushes". When clogs occur, they "are addressed promptly by trained damage control and engineering personnel, with minimal downtime".

Commanding officer Capt. David Skarosi noted that "On a ship this size, with this many Sailors, clogs will occur." The focus, he said, remains on resolving them without affecting readiness.

“What matters is how quickly they are resolved. Our maintenance teams respond immediately, and the system continues to function as designed with no impact to operational readiness or our ability to meet our mission. I am engaged daily with any concerns regarding the health, well-being, and morale of the crew.”

USS Gerald Ford's morale in the balance
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

USS Gerald Ford's morale in the balance

Officials maintain that the sanitation issues have not affected operational capability. “More than eight months into an extended deployment, the Sailors of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) continue to demonstrate resilience, professionalism, and sustained morale while serving far from home,” said the statement.

Trending Photo

'US vs Iran': Could Iran’s long-range Khorramshahr missile reach the USS Abraham Lincoln?
10

'US vs Iran': Could Iran’s long-range Khorramshahr missile reach the USS Abraham Lincoln?

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup knockout stage
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup knockout stage

Meet top 5 Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in T20Is

'US vs Iran': Is the USS Abraham Lincoln really unsinkable?
10

'US vs Iran': Is the USS Abraham Lincoln really unsinkable?

USS Gerald R Ford arrives near Israel as US Navy downplays dirty 'sewage' problem, ahead of possible Iran strike
7

USS Gerald R Ford arrives near Israel as US Navy downplays dirty 'sewage' problem, ahead of possible Iran strike