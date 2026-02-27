/USS Gerald R Ford arrives near Israel as US Navy downplays dirty 'sewage' problem, ahead of possible Iran strike

In a statement, the US Navy said the ship’s systems are "operating within expected parameters for a Ford-class aircraft carrier with more than 4,000 personnel".
They noted that since deployment, the Gerald R. Ford’s vacuum collection, holding, and transfer (VCHT) system has processed "more than six million toilet flushes". When clogs occur, they "are addressed promptly by trained damage control and engineering personnel, with minimal downtime".
Commanding officer Capt. David Skarosi noted that "On a ship this size, with this many Sailors, clogs will occur." The focus, he said, remains on resolving them without affecting readiness.
“What matters is how quickly they are resolved. Our maintenance teams respond immediately, and the system continues to function as designed with no impact to operational readiness or our ability to meet our mission. I am engaged daily with any concerns regarding the health, well-being, and morale of the crew.”