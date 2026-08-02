/At least 13 killed, including tourists in Peru plane crash, investigation underway

A small plane carrying European tourists crashed into a field near the Peruvian city of Nazca on Saturday, local authorities said. At least 13 people were killed in the incident, including the pilot and a co-pilot or guide.

The aircraft was on a sightseeing flight over the Nazca Lines, a group of extensive geoglyphs scraped into the desert around Nazca hundreds of years ago by Peru’s Indigenous inhabitants, reported Associated Press. The Nazca Lines is best viewed only from planes or viewing towers.

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The plane operated by Peruvian company Aerodiana took off from the nearby city of Ica and was headed for Nazca Lines when the incident happened. The airline has been offering scenic flights over the Nazca lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan planes, according to its website.

Several foreign tourists among dead

Among the dead were seven Italian citizens, two Spaniards and two Germans Peru’s Transportation Ministry said, as reported by AP. The other two fatalities were the pilot Américo Salazar and copilot Irenka Guanilo del Carpio, it said in an official report.

President Keiko Fujimori expressed grief over the incident and said a “temporary suspension” of the airport was being considered but after receiving a report on the accident by the relevant ministries.

According to the local authorities the aircraft had apparently completed the overflight and was approaching Nazca airport when it lost contact with the control tower and crashed.