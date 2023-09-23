At least 13 killed after suicide truck bomber hits security checkpoint in central Somali town: Reports

Over a dozen people, mostly civilians, have been killed and at least 20 others have been injured in central Somalia, on Saturday (September 23) after a suicide bomber drove a truck packed with explosives towards a security checkpoint, reported news agency AFP citing the local police. The attack took place in the town of Beledweyne where the officials have also reported damage to nearby buildings.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the bombing and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. However, the Islamist group al Shabaab is known to frequently carry out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

What happened?

The attack took place in the town of Beledweyne, which is in central Somalia’s Hiran region and has recently witnessed battles between the military and al Shabaab. “We have recovered the dead bodies of 13 people, most of them civilians who stayed nearby,” Ahmed Yare Adan, a local police officer, told AFP.

He added, “Around 20 wounded people were already taken to hospitals, and we believe the number of casualties could rise.” Media reports citing officials have also reported damage to nearby buildings, trapping people under the debris.

Police officer Ahmed Aden, previously told Reuters that among those killed were five police officers who had fired on the truck in a failed attempt to stop it from ramming the checkpoint, adding that the nearby buildings and shops were reduced to rubble.

A woman, Halima Nur, who was near the site, told Reuters, that her niece and others had been in a nearby shop and could not be reached. “I do not know what to say, all the kiosks are now just rubble. I can’t trace my niece,” she told the news agency.

About the al-Shabab group

The attack came after Somalia’s beleaguered government admitted to suffering “several significant setbacks” in its fight against the al Shabaab militants. The militant group has been fighting Somalia’s central government for more than a decade in a bid to establish its rule based on strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

The fragile internationally-backed government in Mogadishu has been able to keep al Shabaab away from the capital city Mogadishu after they were driven out in 2011 but the militant group continues to control swathes of the countryside.

This comes as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May 2022, and vowed an “all-out war” against the group. During a recent visit to the frontline, as per AFP, Mohamud said that his government would “eliminate” the jihadists by the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)





