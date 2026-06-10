/At least 12 killed, 9 injured in mass shooting near Johannesburg, say police

South African police announced on Wednesday that a group of gunmen stormed an informal settlement near Johannesburg overnight, shooting and killing 12 people. This incident marks the latest mass shooting in the crime-weary nation, which records an average of more than 60 homicides every day.

According to a police spokeswoman, the attack occurred shortly after 11:00 pm on Tuesday. The incident began after more than 10 armed individuals were driven to the area and subsequently stormed the residential settlement.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that preliminary investigations reveal 12 people died as a result of the assault. The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both of its entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

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Providing a breakdown of the casualties, Nevhuhulwi noted that eight adult males and three adult females were declared dead at the scene, while one additional person later died in the hospital. The violent attack took place in an area called Cleveland, which is located about six kilometres, or less than four miles, east of the Johannesburg city centre.

At this stage, Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the motive for the deadly attack is not yet known, and law enforcement officials have not made any arrests.