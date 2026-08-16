/At least 12 killed, 10 injured after Polish tourist bus overturns in Hungary

At least 12 people were killed and 10 others injured after a Polish-registered bus overturned on a highway in eastern Hungary early Sunday, authorities said. The crash took place on the M3 motorway near Mezokeresztes, as the bus was travelling towards Nyiregyhaza. Police said the vehicle veered off a straight section of the road, entered a ditch and overturned.

Initial information indicated that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Police said they were taking the driver into custody as the investigation into the circumstances of the crash continued.

Hungary’s state news agency MTI reported that 57 passengers and two drivers were travelling on the bus. Images from the scene showed the red vehicle lying on its side in a roadside ditch, with its windows shattered and luggage and personal belongings scattered across the area, Reuters reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The injured passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities or the nationalities of those injured.

Polish officials expressed shock following the deadly crash. President Karol Nawrocki said on X: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the tragic news of the Polish bus accident in Hungary, in which so many of our compatriots died.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also described the incident as a “tragic accident” involving a bus carrying Polish tourists.

Sikorski said Poland’s consular services were working with Hungarian authorities and that officials were seeking verified information about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“The consular service is operational. We are in contact with the Hungarian authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide verified information,” he said.