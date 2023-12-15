At least 11 Iranian officers killed in jihadist terror attack on police station

At least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in a terrorist attack on a police station in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, as reported by an official on state television this Friday (Dec 15). The responsibility for the assault has been claimed by the Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), AFP reported.

Alireza Marhamati, the deputy governor of the province, shared details of the attack, stating, "In the terrorist assault on the police headquarters in the town of Rask, 11 policemen lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries."

He added that several attackers were also killed during the incident. The jihadist militant group with a significant presence in the border region between Iran and Pakistan. The group has been active in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, an area that has a more Sunni Baluchis ethnic composition.

Jaish al-Adl has been responsible for a series of attacks, primarily targeting Iranian security forces and government installations. The group's objectives are rooted in its extremist interpretation of Sunni Islam and its opposition to the Iranian government.

Formed in 2012, the group has been blacklisted by Iranian government.

Previous attack

In another such incident, four patrol police were killed on July 23 this year in Sistan-Baluchistan province. Two weeks prior from July 23 attack, two policemen and four assailants were killed in the province. The responsibility of this attack was also claimed by Jaish al-Adl group.

Before that, in May, five Iranian border guards were killed following clashes with an armed group in Saravan southeast of the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, Zahedan, a Sunni-majority city in predominantly Shiite Iran.

The militant group has been known for its guerrilla-style tactics, employing ambushes and hit-and-run attacks. Their activities often escalate tensions in the sensitive border region, contributing to security challenges for Iran.